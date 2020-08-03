Connecticut GOP congressional candidates pitch anti-socialist message

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – With the state’s Aug. 11 primary fast approaching, some Republican congressional candidates have been bucking conventional wisdom it will be difficult to run in Democratic-leaning Connecticut on an outspoken conservative message this November.

They’re arguing that a message of anti-socialism is resonating with a large number of silent voters concerned by what they see as efforts to move the country drastically to the far political left. Some are using words like “socialist,” “radical” or “leftist” to describe Democratic policies and the political positions of the five incumbent Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives up for re-election.