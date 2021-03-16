Connecticut Governor accelerating timeframe for people to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines

HARTFORD (WWLP) – Connecticut is one step closer to getting all its residents vaccinated against the coronavirus. In less than a month, everyone 16 and older will be eligible to sign up for the shot.

Governor Lamont announced Monday that he plans for the vaccine to expand to anyone 16 years old and older by April 5.

“Everybody in these age groups, maybe 20 percent of them have been vaccinated. We vaccinated all of our healthcare workers as you know. We vaccinated most of our educators and the rest will be vaccinated by the end of this month,” said Governor Lamont.

On March 19, the plan is to have all residents 45 to 54 years old be able to schedule appointments. Then about two weeks later, by April 5, open appointments to everyone 16 to 44 years old.

Some though, like Windsor Locks resident Margaret Edes, don’t think that timeline is realistic, “I’m a little skeptical. I think it would be nice if it happened but I’m not 100 percent sure it will. The thing is there are still a lot of people waiting to be vaccinated.”

So, why the new timeline? The governor said he anticipates the state to receive more doses of the vaccine by early April. He also expects there to be less of a demand for the vaccine among those in the younger age groups.

The state will work with providers and the department of developmental services to accelerate access for the most medically high-risk individuals under 45 during the month of April.

As for Massachusetts, you still need to be 65 or older or have some type of medical condition to make an appointment.