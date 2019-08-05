Report: Connecticut governor proposing deal that would end East Windsor casino plans

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is reportedly raising the idea of selling the XL Center in Hartford and allowing sports betting in the state, in exchange for the Connecticut’s two federally-recognized tribes dropping their proposal for a jointly-run casino in East Windsor.
The Hartford Courant reports that Lamont’s proposal would allow the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes to open a casino in Bridgeport and oversee sports betting in the state. It would also involve the sale of the XL Center in downtown Hartford to the tribes, and allow them to host gambling operations at the arena.
For the past couple years, the tribes have been planning “Tribal Winds,” a jointly-run casino at the site of the former Showcase Cinemas in East Windsor, just 13 miles from the MGM Springfield casino. Though a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the casino, construction has been stalled.
MGM, for its part, has proposed a casino of its own in Bridgeport, and has threatened legal action against the state to block the East Windsor casino.