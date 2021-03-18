Connecticut governor reaches gaming expansion agreement with Mohegan, Mashantucket Pequot tribes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has announced that an agreement has been made with both the Mohegan Tribe and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe to modernize and expand the gaming industry in the state.

The Connecticut Lottery will be a partner in the effort to modernize the state’s gaming landscape. The agreement is set to generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue for the state.

Key parts of the agreement include:

An 18% tax rate for the first five years on new online commercial casino gaming (or “iGaming”) offerings, followed by a 20% tax rate for at least the next five years.

A 13.75% tax rate on sports wagering.

Connecticut Lottery shall have the right to operate 15 retail sports betting locations, as well as operate an online sports betting skin.

Connecticut Lottery shall have the right to sublicense locations to the state-licensed parimutuel operator.

Connecticut Lottery will undertake new retail sports betting venues in Hartford and Bridgeport

License agreement to be for 10 years with a five-year extension option.

Expansion of iLottery and Keno through the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, including the sale of draw tickets online.

Both tribes agree to halt development of an East Windsor casino through the duration of this agreement.

A previous agreement was made earlier this month between the state and Mohegan Tribe but it faced backlash because the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe was not included.