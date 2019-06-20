Connecticut Governor says state needs tolls to pay for road repairs

WINDSOR, Conn (WWLP) – Connecticut’s Governor Ned Lamont said the state needs to collect tolls, to pay for future transportation infrastructure.

Connecticut faces the possibility of federal penalties in about 10 years if not enough of the state’s roads and bridges are kept in a state of good repair.

Governor Lamont has acknowledged there’s a “divide” with Connecticut lawmakers over the need for tolls, but he said he’s not giving up.

The governor met privately with Democratic and Republican legislative leaders for two hours on Wednesday, to discuss the state’s transportation funding needs.

Connecticut Republicans say tolls would deter tourism, and be costly to residents and businesses.

The state is on track to spend about $875 million annually on transportation infrastructure, but Lamont’s administration estimates the need is actually about $1.2 billion a year.

To help make tolls more affordable Lamont said the state would lower the income tax rate of 3% down to 2%.

Read more: