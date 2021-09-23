Connecticut governor wants these COVID-19 policies extended

Connecticut

(WWLP) – Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has released a list of executive orders that he wants extended through February 15.

The Democrat said he wants to continue the required COVID-19 vaccination and testing for school workers and certain state employees. He also wants mask-wearing requirements to stay in place for a few more months.

Lawmakers can disapprove any executive orders issued under the state’s Emergency Public Health declarations. The general assembly will consider extending those next week.

