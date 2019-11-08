Connecticut governor’s rebooted transportation plan includes tolls on highway for out-of-state drivers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut’s governor is out with his rebooted transportation plan, one that calls for placing tolls on highways across the state.

In Massachusetts, commuters travel through toll gantries nearly every day along the Mass Pike. But drivers in Connecticut haven’t had to pay tolls in nearly 30 years. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s newly revised CT 2030 transportation initiative would change that.

“We’ve got 14 bridges that we’re going to repair and get them up to speed,” said Gov. Lamont. “We have a user fee on each of those 14 bridges. That user fee is tied to the federal loans that we get and all the money we get from that user fee goes to pay off the federal bonds.”

That user fee can also be called a toll. The governor’s 10-year plan calls for 14 targeted tolls mostly on major highways and bridges, including the Gold Star Bridge that connects New London to Groton, and the so-called “Mixmaster” in Waterbury.

Tolls would range from 50 cents to $1 for out of state drivers, which means Massachusetts residents who commute back and forth to Connecticut every day for work will have to pay.

In fact – during an I-Team investigation from over the summer, 22News learned that 40-percent of the anticipated toll revenues will be paid for by out-of-state drivers. The governor’s proposal is being met with skepticism.

Republican New Haven Senator Len Fasano said, “It comes down to trust of government, that’s a huge hurdle for my caucus, for me, and I think for people across the state, that’s the problem.”

Sen. Fasano said Republicans are working on an alternative, no tolls, plan. But he couldn’t give a timetable for that plan.

This revised proposal would begin in 2023. Lamont’s plan also invests in airport, bus, rail, and port improvements.