Connecticut House approves police accountability measures

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved a wide-ranging police accountability proposal after an all-night debate.

The 86-58 vote came after a failed effort to strip a heavily debated proposal opposed by police that would remove legal immunity for officers in some circumstances.

The state Senate is expected to take up the bill Tuesday.

The bill calls for reforms in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd and other Black people. It includes a new inspector general to investigate police use of force, periodic mental health screenings for officers, new limits on the use of deadly force and and training on implicit bias.