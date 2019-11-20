Connecticut House Democrats issue new proposal on tolls

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Western Massachusetts residents who frequently drive through Connecticut won’t have to worry about paying tolls anytime soon.

Connecticut House Democrats are now proposing that cars will not have to pay for tolls in the state, but that doesn’t mean everyone is off the hook.

Democrats are now proposing that truck-only tolls will be built on 12 of the interstate bridges. A proposal Governor Ned Lamont made when he was a candidate for governor.

Advocates said this plan would raise between 100 and 150 million dollars annually. 22News spoke with a truck driver from Virginia who said he understands why truck drivers would be the only ones who have to pay.

“Trucks do a lot more damage to the roads than a regular vehicle. With all the constant traveling…if you look at the parking lot here you can see that as well. The revenue would help keep our roadways much more maintained,” Damien Goff said.

Damien said he isn’t worried about how much the tolls would cost him since his I-pass transponder already covers much of the northeast.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont believes tolls will help pay for road repairs and infrastructure projects. However, one Springfield resident thinks there are other ways to address that issue.

“I know that there is probably funding somewhere else that’s used for other things which could be used for fixing the roads which is very important,” Les Sepulveda said.

Connecticut republicans came out with their own transportation plan last week that includes no tolls or new taxes. Governor Lamont said he wants to meet with both sides as soon as possible.