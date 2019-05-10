Connecticut House passes $15 minimum wage bill after overnight debate

Connecticut’s Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has voted to incrementally increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023, following a marathon overnight debate.

Weary lawmakers advanced the bill to the Senate shortly after noon on Thursday. The vote was 85 to 59, with one Democrat joining Republicans in opposition. The debate began around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The occasionally contentious debate was wrapped by New Haven Rep. Robyn Porter, the Democratic House chairwoman of the General Assembly’s Labor Committee. Referencing her own early struggles as a divorced mother of two, Porter says the wage increase will help those who “don’t have two nickels to rub together” and feel like $10 is $100.

But Republicans warned the wage increase will harm an already fragile state economy and lead to job reductions and more automation.



Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.