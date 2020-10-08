Connecticut increases indoor seating for restaurants

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut restaurants have now been permitted an increased number of patrons.

As of Thursday, Connecticut eateries are allowed to serve customers inside the restaurant at 75 percent of capacity. The previous limit was 50 percent.

22News spoke with the owner of Country Diner in Enfield who said they strictly adhere to the COVID-19 precautions to keep their customers safe.

“All of our tables, we put as many as we could in keeping the distance we need to keep,” said Kathy Ravalese. “We also purchased what might be called stitch shields to guard the tables, put between the tables or at each table.”

But for now while the weather’s still cooperating, the diner’s outdoor patio still has it fans.