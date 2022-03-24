ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut lawmakers voted Wednesday to suspend the state’s gas tax, starting next week. The 25 cent per-gallon excise tax will be suspended from April 1 through June 30 in order to give relief to drivers during a global surge in gas prices.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted unanimously 143-0 in favor of the emergency bill. The Senate passed it unanimously a few hours later.

Prices will not drop immediately on April 1, however. The tax is paid at the distributor level, so gas stations will have to sell all of the already-taxed gas in their underground tanks before consumers will see any savings.

The emergency bill cost $101M in total, with $90M of that going toward the gas tax cut itself. The bill also established a new tax-free weekend for clothing and footwear in April in addition to the August tax holiday. Tax-free weekend purchases must be under $100 per item.

The bill also provides free bus service between now and June 30.

Republican lawmakers in Massachusetts had proposed an amendment to a recent spending bill that would have suspended the state gas tax, but Democratic House leaders rejected it, with the House Speaker calling it a political “stunt” that would hurt the state’s bond rating. On Wednesday, Republican state senators held a news conference to further push a suspension of the gas tax.

Other New England states, meanwhile, are also considering suspending their gas taxes, with Rhode Island and New Hampshire both considering proposals.