Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man accused of killing wife, declared dead at NYC hospital

BRONX, NY. (WWLP/NBC) – A Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife has been declared dead Thursday at a New York City hospital, two days after an apparent suicide attempt, NBC New York reports.

According to NBC New York, Fotis Dulos’ lawyer confirmed his death early Thursday evening. Fotis was listed in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

Police in Connecticut executed a search warrant at the Connecticut home of Fotis Dulos on Wednesday, just one day after the man accused of murdering his long-missing wife tried to take his own life.

