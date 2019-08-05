Connecticut man returns to Baystate Medical Center to thank staff for saving his life

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A normal day on the job turned into a nearly life-ending experience for Vernon, Connecticut, resident Shawn Bull.

“I was cutting and the saw kicked back..felt like I got punched in the throat,” he recalled.

Shawn was using a gas powered chop saw while working for the Ellington Department of Public Works on June 10 when the saw sliced into his neck.

Shawn severed his carotid artery and jugular vein and was flown by LifeStar to be treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Almost two months after a successful surgery and recovery, Shawn returned to Baystate Medical Center Monday to formally meet and thank the staff that saved his life.

Shawn was flown by Lifestar to be attended by the team at Baystate, but it was help from his fellow co-workers that proved to be one of the main factors in saving Shawn’s life. One of the men working with Shawn that day noticed his accident and grabbed his throat to help stop the bleed.

One of Shawn’s surgeons said Shawn was very lucky.

“Many people who have traumatic injuries die even before we medical providers have access to them,” Dr. Reginald Alouidor said. “That simple gesture of applying pressure was enough to stop the bleeding until Shawn came to the hospital. Stop the bleed in this situation did work.”

Shawn was flown to Baystate because it was one minute closer than flying to Hartford Hospital. The paramedics who flew with Shawn said those 60 seconds were crucial in saving his life

“We came here because it was closer– even though by a minute, minute and a half, that amount of time is huge,” Paramedic Brendan Colt said.

“I’m sure glad they sent me here…I’m here today,” Shawn said.