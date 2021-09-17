Connecticut man sentenced for selling ghost guns to undercover officer

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Connecticut man will spend two and a half years in prison for selling two ghost guns, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In federal court, a judge sentenced 33-year-old Brian McCarthy of Bridgeport, CT, to 30 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. McCarthy initially pleaded guilty to one count of dealing firearms without a federal license back in May.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, McCarthy traveled to Massachusetts in June and July to sell an undercover officer two guns he personally made, also referred to as Privately Made Firearms (PMF). PMFs are also known as “ghost guns” because they are not serialized.

McCarthy was arrested and taken into custody following the sale. Authorities also searched his apartment and seized two additional ghost guns, one AR15/M4-type rifle upper receiver, accessories for AR15/M4 rifles, multiple semi-automatic magazines, approximately 250 rounds of ammunition, and various firearm construction and assembly tools.