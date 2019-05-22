Connecticut man tells police he’ll turn himself in if their Facebook post gets 15K likes

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WWLP) – Ah, the power of social media.

A man who is wanted on multiple warrants in Torrington, Connecticut, is negotiating with police over Facebook. The wager? If the police department’s post gets 15K+ ‘Likes,’ he’ll turn himself in.

Torrington police announced the negotiation on Facebook Tuesday:

“Here’s an interesting one…Jose Simms (The first warrant pictured) negotiated with me earlier this week (Through Facebook) and has agreed to turn himself in to Torrington Police if we can get 15,000 “likes” on this post (I said 10,000 he wanted 20,000, we split). It will be difficult but is doable. So please, “like” this post.”

In just eight hours, the post has garnered 2.2K ‘Likes,’ more than 600 shares, and 87 comments. Some of those comments appear to be from the suspect himself, and of course, are met with a response by police.

Jose Simms: “Dam that’s a trash pic of me and only 13800 more likes to go nice job Torrington.”

City of Torrington Police Department: Jose, its the only one we had…hopefully we will get a “good” one soon 🤔-L/BJOH

Torrington police said there’s another solution if the post doesn’t get 15,000 ‘Likes.’

“If you know where either of these guys are, you could always let us know that too, it’d save everyone from the suspense of the 15K….Let’s get it!!

You can see the full Facebook post below:

