Connecticut may expand absentee ballot use for Nov. election

HARTFORD, CT (AP)–Connecticut lawmakers are considering whether to expand eligibility for casting absentee ballots in the November general election, an effort proponents contend is needed to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

The General Assembly’s Government Administration and Elections Committee held a virtual “listening session” on Tuesday afternoon to hear from the public about the bill, which would only impact the 2020 election as it’s currently written.

The governor signed an executive order expanding eligibility for the upcoming Aug. 11 primary, but his authority expires before Election Day. Meanwhile, the House is meeting in special session on Friday and the Senate on Tuesday.