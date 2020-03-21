Connecticut National Guard help distribute protective masks to first responders

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Members of the U.S. National Guard assigned to the 1048th Transportation Company assisted public health officials with distributing protective masks on Friday.

In a news release to 22News, the Connecticut National Guard said the soldiers helped distribute 40,000 personal protective masks to ambulance companies and other first responders in all five emergency regions around the state.

This comes after Governor Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, March 10, in response to the ongoing spread of the deadly virus.

“This is about clearing the shelves and getting the supplies into the hands of the medical workers and first responders on the front lines of this event,” said Capt. Dave Pytlik, a spokesman for the Connecticut National Guard “we are just here to help the cause, we’re not the lead effort, but we are happy to help the State with whatever it takes to keep health workers in the fight.”

The supplies from Friday’s delivery were sourced from a DPH stockpile intended for use in emergencies, according to the Connecticut National Guard, adding that their “role in the COVID-19 response is to provide logistical support to the lead agency, Department of Public Health.”

Video of Connecticut National Guard helping DPH with mask distribution below: