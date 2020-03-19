Connecticut not yet cancelling spring sports season

1  of  3
CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) – The organization that oversees high school sports in Connecticut says it’s not ready yet to pull the plug on the spring season due to the coronavirus.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference says the decision to postpone, and not cancel, spring sports including baseball, softball and track was made Wednesday after a meeting of nearly 70 school, athletic and governmental leaders.

All state schools have been ordered close through at least March 31. But CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini says there is a strong desire to give student athletes some type of athletic experience once those schools reopen.

