Connecticut officials to start notifying those in Phase 1B of when they can get the COVID vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Those who are next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will start to be notified this week.

Those included in Phase 1B include those 75 and older, frontline essential workers such as police officers, firefighters, educators and child care workers, grocery store employees, transportation workers and those in group settings like nursing homes and prisons.

When making this call, the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group had to consider who is the most socially vulnerable.

This next phase will likely include 800,000 people. However, some of the committee members said not enough Black individuals would be vaccinated — a population that is greatly impacted by the virus.

” I am a little bit concerned,” Dr. Marwan Haddad, Medical Director at the Center for Key Populations at Community Health Center Inc., told News 8 last week. “I am concerned that when we look at the list of essential workers in 1B that the percentage of Black individuals is really low.

The advisory group is set to meet again on Jan. 14.

More information can be found on the state’s website.