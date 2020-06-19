Connecticut officials urge more testing as businesses reopen

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut officials are urging residents to get tested for COVID-19 as more businesses reopen and people return to work, noting there are more tests available.

Plainville state Rep. William Petit, a retired endocrinologist, said he believes some people are not motivated to get tested because Connecticut has declining numbers of infections, deaths and hospitalizations. But he said residents should still be wary about the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ned Lamont said he’s willing to consider an idea in Washington to pay workers a $450 stipend to return to work. New statistics show Connecticut is beginning to recoup its historic job losses.