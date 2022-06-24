(WTNH) -– Time is running out for hundreds of thousands of families in our state to get a check from the state for $250 for each child they have.

About half of the families eligible for the rebate have applied, but that means there are still thousands of families who have that money coming but still need to sign up.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont, surrounded by lawmakers, members of his administration, and some heads of some non-profit groups held a news conference to get the word out. They say at a time when money is tight for so many families, this is an opportunity they shouldn’t miss out on.

“Don’t leave this money behind. This money is yours. You already paid taxes on it. Come and claim it, we will send you a check in August and that check will help you,” said Senator Sean Scanlon.

“Give a little break to parents, give a little break, help those parents get through a tough inflationary period, and give them a little bit of extra help,” Lamont said.

The deadline to apply is the end of July. The max rebate is $250 per child for up to three kids. You are eligible if you are single, or married, but file taxes separately. You have to make $100,000 or less. If you filed as head of household, you must make $160,000 or less. If you are married and filed jointly, you have to make $200,000 or less to get the rebates.

The rebates will be mailed out at the end of August. To apply, click here.