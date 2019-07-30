Connecticut Plastic Bag Tax takes effect August 1st

(WTNH) – Consumers across Connecticut will start paying a .10 cent tax on all single use plastic bags starting on August 1st. There will be an outright ban on single-use plastic bags on July 1, 2021.

Retailers will pay the tax of their sales tax returns, it’s estimated to bring in more than $25 million each year. The tax even applies to restaurants that use plastic bags for takeout.

Smaller bags in produce and meat sections will not be taxed.

Some shoppers will be caught off guard.

Larry Wardlaw of Hamden said, “That’s a lot, especially of you buy groceries and you get six or seven bags.”

Terry Halwes of New Haven said, “It’s hard for me to remember to get them into the car, like most people. Even if I have them in the car, it’s hard to remember to bring them into the store.”

Some retailers aren’t waiting. Big Y stores will stop using plastic bags next week, the same day the tax takes effect.

Thyme & Season in Hamden made the switch to paper over a year ago for environmental reasons. In the meantime stores are promoting reusable bags.

Plastic bags end up in places like on the side of the road, the branches of a tree, in landfills and in oceans.

Lauren Palulis of Wallingford said, “With the problems going on with the environment right now, it’s a small step. A necessary step and maybe one that will make people reduce more.”

Cities and towns have the ability to enact their own plastic bag bans even before the statewide ban takes effect.