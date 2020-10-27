Connecticut Police, Animal Control officials find over two dozen animals in an ‘uninhabitable’ home

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police and Hamden Animal Control officers found over two dozen animals in an “uninhabitable” home Monday morning.

Police and Hamden Animal Control officials executed a search and seizure warrant at 200 Blue Hills Avenue after an extensive investigation. Officials say they found multiple animals in the home. They seized 26 cats, six dogs, two caged squirrels, and an owl.

Officers reported four animals were dead: a dog, two cats and a woodchuck.

The other animals were transported to Mount Carmel Veterinary Hospital, North Haven

Animal Hospital and Ridgehill Animal Hospital for medical treatment.

The home has been deemed “uninhabitable.”

The investigation is ongoing.