SIMSBURY, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in Simsbury, Connecticut are looking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Simsbury Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis told 22News 57-year-old Bernard Soldate, also known as Chris Soldate, has not been seen since November 23. He was staying in Simsbury with a friend at the time of his disappearance.

Police had contacted neighboring departments for help but so far they have had no success. He’s described as a white man with blue eyes, brownish gray hair, and a thin build. He was last known to be driving a blue 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with heavily tinted windows and with missing hub caps on the right rear and front left wheels.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Simsbury Police at (860) 658-3100.