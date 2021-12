HARWINTON, Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut State Police were dispatched to a domestic violence incident in the town of Harwinton.

On December 14 around 7:13 p.m. Tactical Firearms Commander Kenney and K9 Chase were called to locate a man who had fled the scene of a domestic violence incident.

According to the Connecticut State Police, Kenney initiated a track and K9 Chase was able to track the suspect. The suspect is now in custody.