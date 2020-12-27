Connecticut police officer shot and injured man on Saturday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Connecticut police officer shot and injured an armed man on Saturday night according to Hartford Police.

Police say officers responded to a report of an armed man around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived they found a man with a rifle and handgun, according to police, officers advised the man to drop his weapons.

Their request allegedly went ignored and an officer fired a gunshot, hitting the man.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.