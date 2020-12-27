Connecticut police officer shot and injured man on Saturday night

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Connecticut police officer shot and injured an armed man on Saturday night according to Hartford Police.

Police say officers responded to a report of an armed man around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived they found a man with a rifle and handgun, according to police, officers advised the man to drop his weapons.

Their request allegedly went ignored and an officer fired a gunshot, hitting the man.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today