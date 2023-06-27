HARWINTON, Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut State Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to the Connecticut State Police, 51-year-old Jody Miller went missing from Harwinton on Thursday, June 22. Jody left her home in Harwinton to attend a meeting at High Street in Torrington at 5:30 p.m.

After her meeting, Jody left the meeting on foot at approximately 6:35 p.m. and has not returned home since. Jody has not made any contact with family or friends since the mid-afternoon on Friday, June 23.

(Connecticut State Police)

Jody is described as 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has red hair with hazel eyes. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Connecticut State Police at 860-626-7900.