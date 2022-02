FILE – Medical staff move a COVID-19 patient who died onto a gurney to hand off to a funeral home van, at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La., Aug. 18, 2021. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut recorded its 10 thousandth COVID-19 related death this week, according to the latest release by the US Department of Health.

The state currently has a positive test rate of 8.6 percent, and 995 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Connecticut’s public health commissioner, says the state is heading in the right direction, but residents will need to learn how to deal with the ups and downs of what will likely become an endemic disease.