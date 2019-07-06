Connecticut residents celebrate Independence Day

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for more Independence Day celebrations, you can always take a short trip to Connecticut.

Enfield’s Fourth of July Celebrations just kicked off Friday night, and the event lasts through the weekend.

Enfield’s Town Green was packed for the first night. We spoke with one person who’s attending the event all the way from Texas.

Joen Renfro told 22News, “Music is great, the food is absolutely delicious and the beer is cold.”

The free three-day event is much more than just a fireworks show. Each night, Enfield hosts different live bands, contests, great food and a beer garden.

Friday night’s concert featured Trailer Trash and Little Texas.