Connecticut residents required to wear face masks in public spaces

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Right now wearing a face mask like the one I’m wearing is optional in Massachusetts grocery stores, but it’s now a requirement across the state line.

Governor Ned Lamont’s new law that went into effect Sunday night requires all residents to wear a mask wherever close contact is unavoidable, like a grocery store. Monday Most of the shoppers we saw at the Stop and Shop in Enfield were wearing a mask.

Longmeadow engineer, Curt Freedman wrote a letter to the Board of Health urging them to implement a similar mandatory face mask policy.

“It minimizes our risk, especially going into a grocery store its a necessity its a fundamental right and we need to do so safely and we also need to protect those who work there,” said Freedman. “Other communities in our area have done this and I think Longmeadow should as well.”

Several Massachusetts communities are now mandating that residents wear a face covering at public places to stop the spread of COVID-19.

So far Northampton is the only one in western Massachusetts that has made it a requirement to wear a face mask in public.