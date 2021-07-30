Connecticut River has reached dangerous water levels

(WWLP) – A warning Friday night if you plan to head out on the Connecticut River this weekend.

The rain from overnight pushed water levels dangerously high. Crews with Massachusetts Environmental Police spent much of the day Friday rescuing campers who spent the night on Elwell Island. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but it could have been much worse.

Sgt. Terry Champlagn of the Massachusetts Environmental Police said, “You know when they woke up this morning, the ones that were there overnight the river came up enough that a lot of their belongings were already afloat. So, they pulled that up to higher ground. And they had about 4 or 5 more feet of free-board from the surface of the water at that point and it was still coming up.”

Water levels are expected to be high all weekend long. Champlagn said boaters should watch out for debris in the water this weekend and urges everyone in the boat to wear a lifejacket.