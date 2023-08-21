HARTFORD (WWLP) – Connecticut’s sales tax free week is here and many shoppers are hoping to save some money.

Sales tax-free week in Connecticut started on Sunday and runs through Saturday. Retail purchases of most clothing and footwear priced under $100 are exempt from Connecticut state sales and use tax. It applies to each eligible item that costs under $100, regardless of how many items are purchased at the same time.

Most accessories and sporting equipment will still be taxed including purses and cleats. 22News spoke with shoppers about this tax free holiday.

“Any type of break is better than nothing so if they can give us that, that’s certainly helps. Just find the deals and save as much as you can when you can,” said Greg Marino of Windsor Locks.

Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $890 on back-to-school items this year.

For more information about this year’s tax-free week, shoppers can visit the state’s Department of Revenue Services website.