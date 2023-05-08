HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Connecticut State Police cruiser was side-swiped by a sedan early Saturday morning on I-91 South in Hartford.

State Police said that around 3:15 in the morning, a State Police cruiser was stopped in the left lane near Exit 27 to protect against an active motor vehicle accident, according to the Connecticut State Police. A Kia Sportage traveling southbound in the left lane then drove through flares and hit the cruiser on the driver’s side.

The trooper, the driver, and the passengers in the car were taken to a hospital, and are expected to be okay. The trooper’s K-9 partner was also uninjured.

The driver of the car was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless endangerment and failure to maintain the lane of travel.