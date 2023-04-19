(WWLP) – A member of the Connecticut State Police Department is getting some brand new protection.

A new bullet and stab protective vest, which costs $1,800 was donated to K9 Boss by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of TFC Stu Cathell #517”, sponsored by Kristin Cathell of Danielson, Connecticut.

“He’s a police officer just like me. I wear a vest every day. It is just a vital tool for him to be able to do his job and do it safely,” Romano said.

Retired Trooper First Class Cathell of the Connecticut State Police passed away March 9, 2023, he was 79 years old.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 5,000 vests to K9s.