Connecticut State Police looking for larceny information

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police is asking the public for help in identifying the owner of a vehicle involved in a stolen catalytic converter.
The vehicle depicted is being investigated by the police for being involved in a catalytic converter larceny which occurred in the Town of Burlington on April 8.
The incident took place between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 1:15 a.m.
The car appears to be a newer model Acura RDX with tinted windows and no front plate.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the owner is encouraged to contact Trooper Khariton at 860-626-7975.