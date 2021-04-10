Connecticut State Police looking for larceny information

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police is asking the public for help in identifying the owner of a vehicle involved in a stolen catalytic converter.

The vehicle depicted is being investigated by the police for being involved in a catalytic converter larceny which occurred in the Town of Burlington on April 8.

The incident took place between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 1:15 a.m.

The car appears to be a newer model Acura RDX with tinted windows and no front plate.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the owner is encouraged to contact Trooper Khariton at ‪860-626-7975.