Connecticut State Police: Missing man in Stafford, Wales area

WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a man last seen on March 27.

According to the Wales Police Department, Edward “Ted” Fagan was last seen in Stafford, Connecticut and may be driving a 2012 Silver Ford Fusion. The vehicle has Connecticut plates marked “393XVF” and has a bike rack on the back.

Fagan is described as 5’9,” weighs 160 pounds and has auburn/gray hair with a shaggy cut. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Troop C of the Connecticut State Police.