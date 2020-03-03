Connecticut State Police seeking man wanted for identity theft in Ohio who nearly struck officers

STAFFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police need your help locating a man who allegedly drove off at high speed, nearly hitting troopers and officers during a traffic stop in Stafford Springs Tuesday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers stopped the vehicle that was traveling southbound on Route 32 around 9:35 a.m. for a seatbelt violation. After stopping the vehicle, troopers determined the driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Troy Burgess of Stafford, Connecticut, had a suspended license. Burgess also had a warrant out for his arrest extradition to the State of Ohio for identity theft.

Burgess was with three other individuals inside the vehicle including one woman and two small children. As State Police troopers and Stafford Police Department officers approached the vehicle, Burgess allegedly put the car in reverse in an attempt to take off.

He allegedly drove away at high speed, nearly hitting the troopers and officers.

The car Burgess was driving is described as a 2009 red Lincoln sedan with damage to the front left bumper area. It has Ohio registration HYL2576.

If you know Burgess’ whereabouts or have come into contact with him, you are asked to call Connecticut State Police in Tolland at (860) 896-3200 or the Stafford Resident State Trooper’s Office at (860) 684-3777. You can remain anonymous.