WINSTED, Conn. (WWLP) – In the Torrington and Winsted area on Monday, at about 12:46 p.m., Connecticut State Police – Troop B North Canaan began receiving multiple reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Route 8 southbound.

A nearby trooper quickly located and stopped a Hyundai Kona traveling northbound in southbound lanes in Winsted. While interacting with the driver, troopers noticed that they appeared disoriented. Police say an adult woman driver was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

She was subsequently ordered to surrender her driving license pending a review by the Department of Motor Vehicles. As a result of the wreck, the vehicle was towed from the scene, and the driver has been charged with reckless driving.