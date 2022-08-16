EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WWLP) – State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with larceny in Moodus, Connecticut.

According to the Connecticut State Police, at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th Troopers were called to a report of a larceny at a business located on Rae Palmer Road in Moodus (East Haddam). State Police posted two images of a person that they are looking for.

MAP: Rae Palmer Road in Moodus

If you have any information you are asked to contact Trooper Allen #1136, at Troop K in Colchester, at 860-465-5400 and can remain anonymous.