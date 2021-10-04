Connecticut state vaccine mandate deadline

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Monday is the deadline for state workers in Connecticut to be at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 or risk loss of employment.

But Thousands of workers are still non-compliant. As of Sunday’s count 3000 state employees have not gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state made progress over the weekend to get to that number. Friday night, there were still roughly 8000 non-complaint workers.

Governor Lamont’s executive order gives those unvaccinated state employees until the end of today before they have to agree to comply with weekly testing, instead of getting the vaccine. Now about five-thousand workers agreed to get tested weekly. The mandate applies to educators and long-term care facility workers as well. Workers who do not comply will be placed on unpaid leave as soon as Tuesday morning.

Connecticut Governor Lamont has asked their national guard to potentially assist with staffing shortages if needed.