Connecticut surpasses 4,000 deaths; Lamont fears complacency

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut surpassed 4,000 deaths from the virus on Thursday as the number of new cases and hospitalizations continues to decline.

Gov. Ned Lamont warned residents not to become complacent about social distancing. Meanwhile, lawmakers, front-line workers and others want the General Assembly and Lamont to pass legislation during an upcoming special session to help and protect front-line workers.

Also Thursday, the state is setting aside $75 million from a $1.48 billion federal allotment to help reimburse municipalities for COVID-related expenses. Additionally, more than 45 banks and credit unions have agreed to extend their participation in Connecticut’s mortgage relief program through July 30.

