Connecticut Teachers Union push return of remote learning amid COVID-19 surge

(WWLP) – Could we go back to remote learning? With the recent spike of COVID-19 cases across the United States many are looking for alternative options to keep people safe, such as Connecticut’s Teachers Union.

Connecticut’s largest teachers union says it’s pushing for a return to remote learning after the holiday break, given the surge in COVID-19 cases, including among children, and “inadequate” supplies of at-home tests.

In an email sent Thursday to its members, the Connecticut Education Association said most of its local union presidents prefer a fully remote learning option at this time, calling the current situation “a perfect storm.”

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by more than 68 percent, and Connecticut’s shipments of at-home tests for schools has also been delayed.