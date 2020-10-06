Connecticut to ease restrictions on restaurants, hair salons in next reopening phase

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – If you plan on dining out or getting a haircut in Connecticut later this week, expect it to be busier inside. Connecticut is now allowing 75 percent capacity in Phase 3.

In Phase 3, restaurants, barber shops, and hair salons will be allowed to serve more customers in their buildings. As Connecticut eases capacity restrictions, medical experts continue to advise avoiding indoor dining.

“We saw that if you had indoor dining, you were two times more likely to catch COVID inside than if you dined anywhere else. It’s an enclosed space and most of the time when you’re eating, you’re not wearing a mask,” said Dr. Esteban DelPilar-Morales, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Baystate Health.

So on Thursday, restaurant like this will be able to increase their capacity to 75 percent. However, you’ll still have to wear a mask inside and tables must remain six feet apart.

22News asked Daniel Poggie, the owner of Danny’s Pizza in Enfield, if he thinks advancing to the next step of the reopening plan will really help, “75 percent is a step in the right direction but I don’t want to see the numbers start moving back up. I’m worried they’d knock it back down or close it out altogether.”

Poggie said they’ve been cautious since the beginning of the pandemic, and just opened their dining room this week. He described this pandemic as the worst event his business has ever gone through.

Indoor performing art venues will also be able to open to 50 percent in Phase 3. Bars and night clubs will remain closed. However, Governor Ned Lamont is considering allowing them to reopen before there’s a vaccine.