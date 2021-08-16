Connecticut Troopers confiscate cocaine after traffic stop on I-84

TOLLAND, Conn (WWLP) – Connecticut State Troopers Monday morning seized over an ounce of compressed cocaine after stopping a car for a lane violation.

According to a statement posted by Connecticut State Police Troop C, authorities stopped a black Lexus for failing to stay in its lane. After speaking to the driver, Troopers brought out K-9 Officer Drago who signaled that the vehicle contained illegal substances.

The Troopers then reported that after searching the car, they found numerous pieces of equipment to process and package drugs, including a digital scale, inositol powder and several cell phones. K-9 Officer Yodel was called from Troop H to “sniff” the driver. The search lead to the discovery of over an ounce of compressed cocaine that had been hidden on his person.

While the name of the driver has not been released, according to Connecticut State Police the driver is now facing multiple charges including possession with intent to sell cocaine and operating under the influence.