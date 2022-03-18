WILMINGTON, Conn. (WWLP) – A Connecticut State Trooper’s cruiser was struck by a tire that came off a double tractor trailer on I-84 Friday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, around 8:40 a.m. Friday morning a trooper was parked in a dirt area near Exit 70 on I-84 westbound in Wilmington, Connecticut when a tire struck his cruiser. The tire had come off of a double trailer truck traveling on the highway. The tire damaged the trunk and shattered the rear window of the cruiser.

The trooper said the driver of the tractor trailer continued to drive and did not stop. Police have been unable to locate them. The trooper was minorly injured in the accident and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact Sgt. Merrill at 860-896-3200.