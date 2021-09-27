Connecticut vaccine mandate begins Monday

ENFIELD, Conn (WWLP) – The first deadline for Connecticut state workers and teachers to get vaccinated against covid-19 under an executive order from Governor Ned Lamont begins Monday.

Governor Lamont’s executive order requires covid-19 vaccination for all state employees, K-12 teachers, staff and all child care workers. Workers who have chosen not to get the vaccine must have an approved medical or religious exemption. Those with approved exemptions must submit to weekly covid-19 testing. After Monday, state agencies may no longer employ people who do not have the vaccine or an approved exemption.

As many as 350 bus drivers across Connecticut are expected to not show up to work, according to the School Transportation Association, in response to the mandate. Currently, 1,500 drivers across the state are unvaccinated. 1,300 have agreed to weekly COVID-19 testing instead of getting the vaccine. The remaining are refusing to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

Connecticut officials are encouraging parents to drive their own children to school Monday in anticipation of a massive bus driver walkout in response to the mandate.