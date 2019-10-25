Connecticut vape stores seeing boost in sales after Massachusetts vape ban

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – You may not see many Connecticut plates in Connecticut vape store parking lots. These days it’s a lot of Massachusetts ones.

Most of the the vape stores in Enfield, Connecticut that 22News spoke to, said they’ve seen a big increase in sales since the Massachusetts vape ban went into effect.

“I knew vaping was a popular thing but I didn’t realize, I could never predict mass shutting down,” Justin Woodstock, owner of Discount Vape 360 in Enfield, told 22News.

Local vape stores in Enfield told 22News, since the vape ban in Massachusetts, they’ve seen an influx of customers from Massachusetts come to buy the products.

They said when people have come in from Massachusetts some have bought in bulk up to six to seven bottles of vaping oil.

“My sales have gone up like, I don’t know like 300 percent – yeah it’s crazy,” Justin Woodstock said.

He said some people believe the ban includes not selling vape products to people who live in Massachusetts, but that’s not true. Connecticut is considering new vaping rules but not the same way Massachusetts banned it.

“I think there’s a possibility of a flavor ban but not, maybe not the whole thing,” he continued.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, issued the vaping product sale ban in response to the growing number of vaping-related lung illnesses. To date, Massachusetts has received 184 reports of suspected vaping-associated lung injuries.