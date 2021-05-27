Connecticut’s COVID-19 statistics remain low since reopening

(WWLP) – All COVID restrictions lifted in Connecticut one week ago and COVID-19 statistics have remained low since.

Governor Ned Lamont is encouraging people to get out into the world and back to normal summer activities. Store owners in Connecticut said the effect of the return has been growing every day with more and more people showing up downtown to shop and eat each day after reopening.

In the most recent daily report, Connecticut reported 88 new cases of the virus, six new deaths, and seven people are hospitalized with the virus. Their DAILY positive test rate stands at zero-point-75-percent.

The Hartford mayor told our sister station WTNH, “people are hungry to come back together, hungry to go out to eat, but also to celebrate – to dance, to hear music. We’re going to do everything we can to support that.”

The state’s first large-scale athletic event is scheduled for this weekend with UConn hosting the NCAA Lacrosse Semi-finals and National Championship.

Full capacity will be allowed for that with the ability to seat 38,000 people.