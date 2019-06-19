Connecticut’s viral fugitive turns himself in almost one month after getting 15K ‘Likes’

TORRINGTON, Conn (WWLP) – A Connecticut man who went viral after negotiating 15,000 Facebook ‘Likes’ in exchange for his surrender has turned himself in Wednesday.

Thirty-year-old Jose Simms, who was wanted on multiple warrants, turned himself in almost a month after the department’s original post on Facebook. The post garnered thousands of ‘Likes’ within hours, and the goal of 15,000 was reached just a day later.

Torrington Police Lt. Bart Barown told 22News, Simms was arrested Wednesday by the Enfield Police Department after he called and asked them to pick him.

Lt. Barown said Enfield Police arrested Simms without incident and he was brought to the Torrington Police Department where he is being held on a $30,500 bond.

The original posting on the Torrington Police Department’s Facebook page received 29,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.

Lt. Barown said officers followed up on numerous leads and tips on Simms’ possible whereabouts and had other law enforcement agencies checking addresses in both Connecticut and New York.

Simms is charged with four counts of first degree failure to appear and three counts of second degree failure to appear.

Simms is scheduled to be in Torrington Superior Court Wednesday.

